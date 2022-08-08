KUTZTOWN, Pa. - From music to competitions, assistant Kutztown Fair manager Melissa Blatt said there is lots to choose from this week at the fair.

"When you come out to the fair, there's lots of good food, there's rides, there's all kinds of good Midway shows, there's lots of good music," said Blatt.

There are some new things on the agenda, like a homemade beer competition.

"Folks who brew their own beer simply registered and entered the contest and we have a person coming out from a local brewery who's going to be doing the judging," said Blatt.

It is a competition Ginger Schappell said she is hoping will grow in years to come. Schappell is in charge of the exhibit building.

"We exhibit anything from the hay and grain to clothing, to sewing, to the baked goods," said Schappell.

Christine Rissmiller is judging baked goods for the first time, including chocolate cakes.

Rissmiller said the winner will have the opportunity to go to the Pennsylvania Farm Show and people can bid on the cakes. The proceeds will go to a scholarship fund.

"The people who made them put a lot of work into them," said Rissmiller.

Tickets can be bought online or in-person at the fairgrounds.

"We have had a lot of interest on the Facebook page that we have up and running, so yeah we are looking for a great week," said Blatt.

There is also going to be a lawnmower race this year as well as axe throwing.

The fair will run through Saturday.