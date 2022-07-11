Walnut St. apartment fire Reading
Bob ross | 69 News

READING, Pa. - A fire in Reading started in the kitchen of an apartment, officials report. 

The Fire Marshal says the fire happened at an apartment building around 5:50 a.m. Monday in the 400 block of Walnut Street. 

Reports say the fire started in the kitchen of a 3rd floor apartment. There are 10 apartment units in the building. 

The Fire Marshal tells 69 News 16 people are displaced and are being assisted by the Red Cross. Most of the units should be livable once utilities are restored. 

Fire officials say the unit where the fire started sustained the most damage. Other 3rd floor units sustained smoke damage as well. 

No injuries were reported. 

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate or offensive posts may be removed by the moderator. Posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language or memes are automatically removed, to the best of its ability, by a pre-programmed algorithm. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.

Recommended for you