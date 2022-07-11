READING, Pa. - A fire in Reading started in the kitchen of an apartment, officials report.
The Fire Marshal says the fire happened at an apartment building around 5:50 a.m. Monday in the 400 block of Walnut Street.
Reports say the fire started in the kitchen of a 3rd floor apartment. There are 10 apartment units in the building.
The Fire Marshal tells 69 News 16 people are displaced and are being assisted by the Red Cross. Most of the units should be livable once utilities are restored.
Fire officials say the unit where the fire started sustained the most damage. Other 3rd floor units sustained smoke damage as well.
No injuries were reported.