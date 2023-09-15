READING, Pa. — 16-year-old Jovanni Pena is charged as an adult with first-degree murder after a shooting death in Reading earlier this week.

Police say Pena shot and killed 18-year-old Dominic Amsbaugh near a popular playground at North 11th and Amity streets on Tuesday afternoon.

Officials say that during the course of the investigation, they developed a suspect and located him in the 1100 block of Scott Street. By the early hours of Friday morning, police had him surrounded.

"We had RPD and members of BCERT show up, set up a perimeter and he shortly thereafter surrendered himself with no incident," said Reading Police Sgt. Mel Fegely.

According to Reading police, they were able to identify Pena after talking to a witness and reviewing video surveillance. Police tell us juveniles are contributing to a high percentage of violent crime in the city, and it may be time for grown-ups to step in.

"It takes relationships — adults, people caring about other people — getting involved to say, 'hey I see you headed down a road, come with me. Not that way, this way, and just getting involved.'" Fegely says.

A statement from city council president Donna Reed states:

"The proliferation of guns in this city... and across our nation... is beyond rational justification. The fact that a 16-year-old minor had ready access to a firearm and thought it just fine to settle a score by shooting another youth in broad daylight near a popular playground speaks to the barbarian attitude that has taken root in this city."

Pena could not legally own a weapon.