READING, Pa. – For some, it's just another day in mid-January, but not for the family of Brian Frymoyer.
"It's never gonna go away for us," said Irene Frymoyer, Brian's mother. "I mean, it's not a normal day. It's not a normal day."
Frymoyer was shot and killed near the corner of Moss and Marion streets in Reading on his way home from work, 16 years ago on Jan. 20, 2006. A janitor at 10th and Green Elementary School, he enjoyed racing and rooting for the Reading Royals in his free time.
"They ask me how I feel," Frymoyer said. "I have different feelings all the time because my heart's broken and I don't know how to mend it 'til I get peace."
She added, "When someone is sick, you can say goodbye, but when somebody is taken from you, you can't say goodbye."
The family says the cold case is in the hands of Berks County detectives, and they hope someone out there sees this and can bring closure.
"It's overdue," Berks District Attorney John Adams said, "and frankly, we want to bring some closure to this family."
County detectives are again combing through the details of the case.
"We examine what was done in the past," Adams said. "If we believe that we need to re-interview witnesses that have been interviewed previously, we will do so."
Due to COVID-19 and other concerns, the family won't be holding a vigil at the scene of the tragedy as they've done in the past but they will remember in the privacy of their own home.
"This is gonna be it, right here," she said. "It's just us, because of COVID. I'll probably go out in my yard and take a balloon and release it."
As another dark anniversary for the Frymoyer family comes to pass, they hope it's the last one without answers.
"Please come forward," Brian's mother urged. "Please just give us peace and we can forgive you. Everybody makes mistakes."
Even while the family's desire for closure and the pain remain, so does their faith that Brian is in a better place.
"He went all the time to races, and now he's a free little boy," Irene Frymoyer said. "He can go anywhere he wants to go. He's free as a bird."
If you have any information regarding this cold case, you are asked to contact Crime Alert Berks County.