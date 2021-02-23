What else could this period in our history bring us? How about 17-year cicadas?
"I think it's really cool," said Michael Skvarla, "but not everybody does."
Skvarla is an assistant research professor at Penn State with a Ph.D. in entomology: the study of bugs.
"It really is one of nature's marvels to have all this insect mass in one place at one time and have it be so kind of overwhelming to the senses," said Skvarla
Brood X, as it is designated, is set to emerge this spring, bringing out millions and millions of those noisy summer bugs.
"If it's a normal kind of average year, you'll expect them to start coming out some time in late May into early June and then persist for two to four weeks throughout probably most of June, depending on when they start emerging," said Skvarla.
Where will the brood emerge? Skvarla said eastern Pennsylvania and most of New Jersey will see the bug, as well as parts of Virginia, Illinois and Indiana. "It's one of the largest broods in the country," he said.
But, relax. These aren't "murder hornets" or even the spotted lanternfly.
"They don't bite. They don't really harm anything unless you're a tree, a stressed tree at that," said Skvarla. "They can be loud and annoying, but they come around so rarely, and they're only here for a couple weeks."