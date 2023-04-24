READING, Pa. -- Firefighters from Reading and beyond battled a raging row home fire in the city Sunday evening.

Four homes were destroyed in the 1000 block of North 11th Street, but the fire chief said there was the potential for the whole block, of around 24 homes, to have gone up in flames.

"It could've been a lot worse with how the construction is," Reading Fire Chief James Stoudt said. "It could've been the whole block."

According to the Reading Fire Marshal, the fire started in the basement of 1013a. He said the family who lives there called 911 around 5:30 P.M. after they smelled smoke coming from the basement.

When they opened the door to the lower floor, they were met with a wall of black smoke.

"There was a significant amount of fire that traveled from the basement through an open stairwell, up into the kitchen and out the back portion of 1013a and spread very rapidly," Jeremy Searfoss, Reading Fire Marshal, said.

The fire was so difficult, the department had to upgrade it to a 4-alarms, something Searfoss said he's never heard in his career.

He said firefighters had water supply issues which led to them running out of water twice.

As an example of how labor intensive this fire was, firefighters also ran out of oxygen multiple times.

"Normally most fires that we have, our members will go through one cylinder or a second cylinder," Searfoss said. "We had members that were going through 5 or 6 cylinders."

Part of the reason for why the fire was so difficult to fight was because of how the row homes are built.

Considering they each share a wall and all have about four stories; when one catches fire, it's easy for the fire to continue to spread.

"These buildings are built, they have a common wall, common open void spaces, so in the end, we had heavy fire throughout four dwellings," Chief Stoudt said.

The chief and fire marshal are both praising the quick work of firefighters who kept the fire from spreading to the rest of the homes in the block.

Searfoss confirmed all of the families had insurance and no one was injured.