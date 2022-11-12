MAXATAWNY TWP., Pa. -- An 18-year-old Reading man was killed in a shooting at a student apartment complex next to Kutztown University, according to state police.

The shooting happened around 12:50 a.m. Saturday at the Advantage Point off-campus student housing development.

The man shot, Diego Velazquez of Reading, was taken to Lehigh Valley Hospital Cedar Crest where he died a short time later, according to the coroner's office.

The coroner has ruled the death a homicide.

There's no word from police on whether a suspect or suspects have been identified. There's also no word on a possible motive.

State Police told 69 News they are following several leads.

A safety alert sent by Kutztown University at 5:30 a.m. Saturday said:

"State Police are continuing to investigate the shooting incident at Advantage Point and will release further information when available. The KU campus community may resume normal activities, as the perpetrators are believed to have left the area."

Stay with 69 News and wfmz.com for updates on this developing story.