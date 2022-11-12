MAXATAWNY TWP., Pa. -- An 18-year-old was killed in a shooting at a student apartment complex next to Kutztown University, according to state police.

The shooting happened around 2 a.m. Saturday at the Advantage Point off-campus student housing development.

Authorities have yet to identify the victim. There's no word from police on whether a suspect or suspects have been identified.

State Police told 69 News they are following several leads.

A safety alert sent by Kutztown University at 5:30 a.m. Saturday said:

"State Police are continuing to investigate the shooting incident at Advantage Point and will release further information when available. The KU campus community may resume normal activities, as the perpetrators are believed to have left the area."

