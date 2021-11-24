Penn Street scene
Chad Blimline | 69 News

READING, Pa. - A 19-year-old has been charged in the "brazen" daytime shooting of a man in downtown Reading.

Aeneas O'Brien, 19, is accused of fatally shooting 30-year-old Leonard King Jr. during an argument around 1:30 p.m. Monday in the 500 block of Penn Street, according to court documents.

A witness said she was driving on Penn Street with O'Brien in the passenger seat when King, who was crossing the street, began yelling obscenities as she stopped her car, the documents say. Authorities do not indicate if they knew each other.

Surveillance video shows O'Brien get out of the vehicle and start arguing with King, before pulling out a gun and firing three shots at King, authorities allege. The woman in the vehicle drove away when she saw O'Brien get out the gun.

Both men run away in opposite directions, before King collapses on the sidewalk, police said. First responders rushed him to the hospital where he died of his injuries.

O'Brien is facing charges of first- and third-degree murder, aggravated assault and firearms offenses. He's behind bars in Berks County Jail.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
Comments disabled.