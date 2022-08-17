READING, Pa. — The 1988 killing of a woman in Berks County has been solved, according to the Pennsylvania State Police.

PSP investigators and representatives of the Berks County District Attorney's Office will hold a joint news conference on Thursday in reference to the death of Anna Kane and their decades' long homicide investigation that followed.

Kane, then 26 and the mother of three young children, was found beaten and strangled with bailing twine alongside the Ontelaunee Trail, near Route 662, in Perry Township on the afternoon of Oct. 23, 1988.

Investigators have said that they don't believe Kane, a known prostitute, was killed at that location. She had last been seen alive about 14 hours earlier, in the area of South Sixth and Franklin streets in Reading.

"I asked her to come home," Kane's daughter, Tamika, who was 9 at the time her mom was killed, told 69 News for a story in 2004. "She told me she was on her way."

The family had moved from Reading to Birdsboro not long before Kane was killed. Investigators said they believe she returned to the city on the night of Oct. 22 in search of a customer.

In the years that followed, detectives exhausted their leads and the case grew cold, despite Crime Alert Berks County offering a cash reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to an arrest.

Authorities have not revealed any information about the case being solved. 69 News will be at the news conference on Thursday. You can get updates here on WFMZ.com and on 69 News.