A Berks County group held a 19th annual motorcycle ride in honor of a fallen officer.

"Ride for Wise" began to remember Officer Michael Wise, who was shot and killed in Reading back in 2004.

Riders gathered at Reading Area Community College on Sunday before it was kickstands-up.

Friends of Wise say he won't be forgotten.

"We're just here to honor Mike, celebrate his life and keep his memory alive and keep police officers in everybody's mind," said Bruce Monteiro, treasurer and founder.

More than 100 people came out for the event.

The Wise Foundation donates to local charities and offers scholarships to four students each year.