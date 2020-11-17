WASHINGTON TWP., Pa. - Todd Moyer was on a hunting trip in Texas, packing to come home when he got a phone call from maintenance crews in his township.

"I had no idea what was going on, but having the hole in the yard was not what I expected," said Moyer.

Late last week, while Moyer was away, the ground beneath some of his apple trees began to buckle. Over the weekend, the hole grew and grew, and soon enough, by the time he came home, it devoured much of his front yard along Old Route 100.

"There's three apple trees in the bottom of that hole there," said Moyer.

Something else he didn't expect was all the Berks County history that lies within.

"Old iron ore mines. They were from the 1800s," said Luann Zambanini of the Boyertown Area Historical Society.

It turns out the hole is an old mineshaft. The Boyertown Area Historical Society said a few mines that were abandoned long ago still lie beneath the Barto area.

"A lot of people probably don't know there are mines below Boyertown, also," said Zambanini. "There's just a lot underneath us that we never know about."

Just more than two years ago, a 60-foot mine shaft appeared in a yard on Sugar Maple Road, not far from Moyer's home.

"I had no idea there was that amount of activity under the ground here before we got here," said Moyer.

Now that Moyer knows what lies beneath him, he now knows what lies ahead

"Hopefully, the state will come up with a better plan than me having to arrange fixing it," said Moyer.

2020, continuing to surprise -- even from beneath our feet.