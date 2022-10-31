The Olivet Boys and Girls Club is receiving a $1 million grant from the Pennsylvania Assistance Capital Program, something Olivet President and CEO Chris Winters said has been three years in the making.

Winters tells us it will help improve the Mulberry Street, the PAL, Clinton Street clubhouse, and Clinton Pool sites.

"We needed to do something with our facilities, we needed to do something that was going to give us the ability to do more for the kids," said Winters.

They said they are aiming to update technology-driven elements. The Boys and Girls Club said one of the biggest factors it is looking at is the idea of workforce development.

"To give our preteens and our teens the ability to find some kind of career that's going to suit them, it's going to give them an opportunity to break the cycle of poverty," said Winters.

We met Winters at the Mulberry Street location, which he said is one of the busiest buildings with more than 120 children going there each day. The grant funding will be used over the next several years, also addressing security and safety upgrades.

"If we can get these clubs fixed up, we can get the amenities fixed up then we're giving them opportunities they would otherwise not get," said Winters.

They are opportunities he said will be felt in the community and beyond.

"By us reinvesting in the community, we're investing into the city of Reading, we're investing into our sites, but more importantly we're investing into Berks County," said Winters.