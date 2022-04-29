READING, Pa. — Two men were arrested and more than $125,000 worth of drugs were seized following a months-long investigation of fentanyl being sold in Reading, detectives with the Berks County district attorney's office announced Friday.
That's upsetting enough to people who live in the area of the two homes where the busts happened — one in the 1000 block of Chestnut Street and the other in the 200 block of Pearl Street — but what's even more upsetting is how close it all went down to a couple schools.
Here's what the detectives said they found at 1013 Chestnut Street:
- Approximately 1,000 counterfeit OxyContin pills suspected of containing fentanyl. The approximate street value is $30,000.
- Approximately 6 pounds of methamphetamine with the potential street value of $60,000
- Approximately 2 pounds of synthetic marijuana (K2) with a potential street value of $10,000
- 17 MDMA pills (Ecstasy) with an approximate street value of $340
- 5 pounds of marijuana with a potential street value of $25,000
- Approximately $9,200 in cash believed to be the proceeds from illegal drug sales
- Illegal drug-related paraphernalia
Here's what detectives said they seized from 221 Pearl Street:
- Loaded Glock .22 caliber firearm
- Approximately 17 counterfeit pills suspected of containing fentanyl with a potential street value of $510
- 3 packets of crack cocaine
- Illegal drug-related paraphernalia
Detectives arrested Rafael Rodriguez-Ventura, 34, who lived at the Chestnut Street residence; and Kalif Pope, 29, who resided at the address on Pearl Street.
Both arrests happened close to schools, and parents said it's frightening, especially knowing how many drug dealers are targeting kids nowadays, reeling them in with fake pills laced with fentanyl that can be deadly.
"It really bothers me because I'm a dad and my kids are about to go to this school now," said Marcos Perez, a dad whose child goes to a school nearby. "So next year when they come around, is it going to be an issue still? Or is it going to be settled? I don't know, so it's just something a lot of parents should look into."
Drug experts said cases like this are a good reminder for parents to talk with their children about drugs and especially about the fake pills that can kill.