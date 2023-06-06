READING, Pa. - Two men were arrested and two more are on the run after a string of crimes in Reading overnight, police say.

The investigation started just after 10 p.m. Monday when four men carjacked someone, police said.

Patrol officers spotted the stolen car with the four men inside around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday. The car took off and police gave chase.

The four then ran from the vehicle and officers searched the area, police said.

They found one of the suspects, who fired a shot while running away, and were able to take him into custody.

A second suspect was also found and arrested, police say.

The two others got away.

Investigators say the four were involved in several other crimes after stealing the car, but police did not give further details.

Police are asking anyone with information to call them at 610-655-6116 or Crime Stoppers at 866-771-3170.