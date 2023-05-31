LEBANON, Pa. – Two people — a man on house arrest and a juvenile — were arrested in connection with a Tuesday night shooting that left two children and one teenager dead in Lebanon.

According to the Lebanon County district attorney's office, 22-year-old Alex Santos and a juvenile male are accused of jointly carrying out the targeted shooting in the 400 block of North Fifth Street.

Two of the victims were taken to hospitals where they later died from their wounds. A third victim was pronounced dead at the scene. They were identified as Joshua Lugo-Perez, 19; Jesus Perez-Salome, 8; and Sebastian Perez-Salome, 9.

They all lived in the same home, officials say.

A fourth victim — a 33-year-old man — underwent surgery and is currently recovering. He lived next door and was hit by what appeared to be a stray, untargeted bullet, investigators say.

Santos was on house arrest when he was in the "exact area" at the time the shooting took place, Lebanon County Probation determined. When Santos attempted to flee the scene, law enforcement took him into custody.

The juvenile who allegedly fled the residence with Santos hid in a nearby residence, but was also located by police and arrested.

Officials say multiple firearms — including an AR-15 that matched shell cases located on scene — were found in the home from which the two males fled. Investigators allege that Santos provided the two firearms used in the shooting, and at least 27 gunshots were fired.

In a press conference Wednesday morning Lebanon Mayor Sherry Capello announced the ages of the victims as 8,9, and 19.

The district attorney's office says Santos was out on bail for two previous criminal incidents, both of which involved dangerous behavior with firearms. In one incident, police allege that Santos brandished multiple handguns, fired and struck an adult male multiple times.

In the second incident, police allege that Santos illegally possessed a handgun without a license, possessed crack cocaine with the intent to deliver and illegally altered the serial number of a handgun.

Upon his prior arrest for those offenses, Santos posted bail in the amount of $50,000 and was ordered to wear a house-arrest bracelet until his trial. Officials say Santos wore that house-arrest bracelet to Tuesday night's shooting.

"Younger and younger defendants are picking up handguns and committing senseless shootings," District Attorney Pier Hess Graf said in a statement Wednesday night.

"Every homicide trial we undertake results in a first-degree conviction," Graf continued. "Until the criminal appreciates the true outcome of the taking of a life — spending the rest of his own locked into a cell — nothing will change."

The Lebanon City Police Department and the Lebanon County Detective Bureau are jointly investigating the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to contact either agency.