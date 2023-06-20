READING, Pa. - Reading Police say they are still trying to figure out what exactly led up to a weekend shooting that has two men facing homicide charges.

"Both were involved in drugs," said Berks County District Attorney John Adams. "They were both involved in selling drugs and clearly they were both involved in violence."

Authorities are now bringing homicide charges against 24-year-old Kevin Irizzarry-DeMarco and 31-year-old John Roman. Police say they shot a 29-year-old man and 32-year-old Jorge Mercado-Castro around 1 a.m. Sunday in the 300 block of Penn Street in downtown Reading.

"I'm kind of shocked that these individuals would be so blatant to be involved in a shooting where, you know, there's a lot of cameras and a lot of this was caught on video," said Adams.

Police say Mercado-Castro died at Reading Hospital Monday night.

Irizzary-DeMarco and Roman are accused of opening fire as the two victims sat in a car.

Police say the 29-year-old fell out of the car and was found with a head injury and gunshot wound to his arm, while the other victim crashed the car at 5th and Penn streets. He was found with a gunshot wound to the head.

"I'm very concerned that a lot of this, most of this violence, just makes no sense," Adams said.

Adams says there are similarities in the recent shootings in the city.

"The violence is reckless use of a firearm," said Adams. "By individuals almost exclusively, in all the violence that has occurred, by people who are ineligible to even possess a firearm."