NORRISTOWN, Pa. - Two men have been arrested in connection with the murder of a man in Pottstown back in Oct. 2021.
The Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele and Pottstown Police Chief Mick Markovich said in a release Samir Bentley, 20, and Ahmed Mohammed, 16, both of Philadelphia were arrested in Greenville, N.C. Thursday by the U.S. Marshals.
The two were charged with first-degree murder, second-degree murder, third degree murder and other related charges in the shooting death of Robert Stiles on East High Street in Pottstown in Oct, 2021.
On Oct. 23, Pottstown police responded to the 400 block of East High Street around 8:30 a.m. Officers found Stiles lying on the sidewalk suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, according to authorities.
He was later pronounced dead at Reading Hospital, authorities said.
A joint investigation by Montgomery County Detectives and Pottstown Police revealed the homicide was captured on multiple surveillance cameras, which showed that Stiles was being robbed, authorities said.
The video also showed stiles was grabbed by Mohammed, who pulls him into an area in front of East High Street, then Bentley and another man Daijon Harrison (who is in custody) approach. Harrison pulls a gun from his waistband and hands it to Bentley, who shoots Stiles three times.
Authorities said the three men then run to a dark-colored minivan.
The victim can be seen discarding a clear plastic bag, which was recovered and found to contain multiple ounces of marijuana, according to authorities
“These two defendants went looking for the victim and when they found him, they shot him dead, using a firearm that neither man was legally allowed to possess, It’s a chilling murder,” said DA Steele. “We are grateful for the work of the U.S. Marshals, who diligently worked to find these violent murderers and safely get them off the streets.”
Bentley and Mohammed will be extradited back to Montgomery County.