READING, Pa. - Authorities arrested 17-year-old Henry Mendoza and 44-year-old Bonef Tarrick Hassell on attempted homicide charges following a shooting Sunday night near North 13th and Green streets.

A 22-year-old man and 15-year-old boy were seriously injured.

Authorities say one of the guys arrested is a person of interest in another shooting -- the murder of 30-year-old Natalie Classen early Thursday at North 10th and Greenwich.

"We have a person of interest and all I will say at this point is that the person is in custody on another matter, and we believe there is no threat to the public at this time," says John Adams, Berks county district attorney.

Adams did not specify which suspect is the person of interest. Police said Classen was walking with a group when they ran into another group and someone in the other group shot her one time.

"Another act of senseless violence and I think something that makes it unusual is that the victim in this situation was a woman. It was not a domestic what so ever," Adams says.

The use of technology could help solve this case and others.

"Investigators have been looking at a lot of surveillance in most parts of Reading, there are a lot of cameras that can provide important information to investigators," Adams says.

But authorities say they also need the help of the community.

"We need the public's help to put an end to this senseless violence that is occurring in our community, it must stop, and it must stop now," Adams says.

Bail for Mendoza was set at 175 thousand dollars. Bail for Hassell was set at one million dollars. Both suspects are due back in court later this month.