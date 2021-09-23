READING, Pa. — Two popular attractions in Berks County also happen to be among the best of the best in the United States.
The American Bus Association has selected Koziar's Christmas Village in Jefferson Township and the Boyertown Museum of Historic Vehicles in Boyertown as 2021 Best of the Best Group Travel Destinations, according to Pennsylvania's Americana Region, Berks County's visitors bureau.
The award recognizes travel industry members for going above and beyond for the group tour industry.
"It's exciting for a local business to receive this prestigious designation," said Margo DeRouchie, the visitors bureau's national sales director. "Best of the Best Group Travel Destinations attract the attention of tour operators. It helps to bring visitors to Berks County and ultimately benefits our entire region."
The ABA, which represents approximately 1,000 motorcoach and tour companies in the U.S. and Canada, will feature the local honorees in its November/December issue of "Destinations" magazine.
By the way, Christmas Village is set to open for the season on Saturday, Nov. 6; the Boyertown Museum of Historic Vehicles is open from 9:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. each day.