HARRISBURG, Pa. — Two schools in Berks County are getting some help in their efforts to prepare students for jobs that are in high demand.
The Pennsylvania Department of Education has awarded $50,000 grants to the Berks Career and Technology Center, which has campuses in Bern and Oley townships, and the Reading-Muhlenberg Career and Technology Center in Muhlenberg Township.
The schools, which must match their grant dollar for dollar from a local source, will use the money to buy new equipment used in helping the students develop the skills they need to join the workforce after graduation.
"There is an incredible number of job openings for skilled workers in communities throughout Pennsylvania," said Gov. Tom Wolf. "This equipment will allow young people to get the hands-on training they need for those good jobs that pay family sustaining wages."
The Berks centers are among 39 CTCs and three school districts in 28 counties to share in the nearly $1.5-million worth of grants. The maximum amount awarded was $50,000.