UPPER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. – The Lehigh County coroner said two Reading-area men died in an Upper Macungie Township, Lehigh County, crash on Sunday.
According to police, it happened at the intersection of Route 222 and Folk Road when the car the men were in was hit by a tractor-trailer. Police said they were trying to cross the intersection.
The coroner says 25-year-old Christopher Schaffer and 22-year-old Patrick Phyrillas died at the scene.
The Antietam School District confirms both Schaffer and Phyrillas graduated from Antietam Middle Senior High School in Lower Alsace Township. Officials said Schaffer graduated in 2016, and Phyrillas was a member of the Class of 2018.
According to the school district, Schaffer and Phyrillas' older brother created "Schaffrillis Productions." Their YouTube channel, featuring live-action reenactments has more than 1.6 million subscribers.
"They made some really fun stuff on YouTube — a lot of reviews, retrospectives, just analysis videos," said Max Hirneisen, owner of Symbiote Collectibles in West Reading.
Hirneisen tells us he watches the YouTube channel and was unaware the creators were from Berks County.
"I kind of just assumed they were, you know, in New York or California, but to find out that they were local was even more tragic," Hirneisen said.
Fans of the channel from around the world have been posting on social media, offering their condolences to the victims' families. The Antietam School District tells us counselors are available for students and teachers.
According to the hospital, a third person is in critical condition. The Lehigh County District Attorney's Office and the Lehigh County Crash Reconstruction Task Force are investigating the crash.