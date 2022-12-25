Three individuals were killed in a fatal car collision on December 24, 2022 at approximately 7:59 p.m.

The collision happened in the Lewes area when the Honda driver, a 42-year-old male from Temple, PA, was stopped southbound on Minos Conaway Road for a stop sign at the intersection of Lewes-Georgetown Highway.

The Honda attempted to turn left at the intersection when the vehicle was hit by a 2016 Land Rover. The front of the Land Rover struck the driver’s side of the Honda in the westbound lane, within the intersection.

After impact, the Land Rover continued westbound as it rotated in a counterclockwise direction coming to rest in the westbound lane. The impact caused the Honda to spin in a counterclockwise direction where it came to a rest in the eastbound lane.

The 42-year-old male operator of the Honda was transported to an area hospital where he was treated for minor injuries.

There were six other occupants inside the Honda, three of whom were ejected during the collision.

A 35-year-old female from Temple, PA, a 9-year-old female from Temple, PA, and a 74-year-old male from Lewes, DE were all ejected and pronounced deceased at the scene.

The identifications of the victims are pending notifications to the next of kin.

The other three passengers, a 12-year-old male, a 4-year-old male, and a 67-year-old female were all transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The operator of the Land Rover fled from the collision scene on foot and has not been identified at this time.

The Delaware State Police Troop 7 Collision Reconstruction Unit continues to investigate this incident. Troopers are asking anyone who witnessed this collision to please contact Master Corporal K. Argo by calling 302-703-3264. Information may also be provided by contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at www.delawarecrimestoppers.com.