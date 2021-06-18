READING, Pa. | When Berks sisters Cory Dahlia Varona Corniel and Nicol Varona Cancelmo were growing up in the Dominican Republic, they were taught that their natural curly hair was considered messy and unprofessional.
They say it wasn’t until they moved to the United States that they learned to truly embrace their natural beauty and curls. Now the sisters are entrepreneurs, or “sister-preneurs,” who have launched DN Organics, a natural hair care line created to empower women.
“We help women transform their lives by instilling confidence in their natural beauty," reads the DN Organics website. "Our own curly transition and health concerns inspired us to create clean and affordable hair products. We want you to take control of your health by using natural products and encourage you to spend less time perfecting your hair and more time enjoying life.”
The name ‘DN Organics’ is short for Dahlia Nicol Organics, they say, a combination Cory’s middle name and Nicol’s first name. The company officially launched on March 8, 2021, and it is reportedly off to a great start.
When asked what inspired the sisters to create the brand, Cory explained that being diagnosed with preeclampsia during her first pregnancy was the turning point that made her realize that she wanted to live a purposeful life and to take better care of her health.
“With a newborn, I had no time on my hands, and I was inspired by my sister who had just commitment herself to revive her natural hair,” added Cory.
For Nicol, she says it was living on her own for the first time that inspired her to embrace her natural beauty.
“I completely changed my way of living to a simpler and cleaner lifestyle. After getting my first ‘curly girl’ haircut, I shared my transition journey with my sister, Cory, and both of us joined forces in our newfound passion for healthy hair," she stated. "My dream is to make clean beauty accessible to everyone … and it all starts with one small change at a time.”
“DN Organics products are vegan, cruelty-free, and free of phthalates, phenoxyethanol, PEGs, DEA, formaldehyde and synthetic fragrances,” said Nicol.
They say their passion has always been for empowering women and teaching them to embrace their natural beauty with clean products, and it led them to starting their own brand. The sisters are quick to point out that it has been a long and arduous journey.
They encountered delay when the coronavirus pandemic hit, putting their plans on hold and pushing their launch back to 2021, when the sisters say it had originally been planned for 2019.
“Even though we launched in 2021, it’s been a work in progress,” stated Cory. “We’re sharing our story to inspire others to stay determined and never give up on their dreams.”
In addition to technical knowledge, networking was a must, the sisters noted. The “sister-preneurs” made use of the Berks LaunchBox, Penn State Berks’ innovation hub located in downtown Reading.
There, DN Organics says it became one of the LaunchBox’s coworking companies, using space in the facility and equipment free-of-charge. They also had an opportunity to work with LaunchBox staff members, attend workshops and events, and print product stickers.
Through the Berks LaunchBox, they also received one of five “Grow Your Startup Grants.” The grant helped them to connect with ‘talent partners’ to assist them with taking the next step forward.
DN OrganicsTM used their grant money to add an online shopping module to their website and for search engine optimization. “Grow Your Startup Grants” are funded by The Marlin and Ginger Miller Educational Endowment for Education, Innovation and Design Thinking made to the Berks LaunchBox.
“The Berks LaunchBox was a great resource. It helped us to find grant opportunities and resources and to identify mentors,” stated Cory. “We met people who were starting companies at coworking events and had an opportunity to give a virtual pitch for our product.”
The sisters credit both the Berks LaunchBox and Penn State Berks with their success.
“At Penn State Berks, we learned so much about marketing, what it takes to create a company, networking, and support systems,” explained Nicol. “Penn State Berks brought students together through organizations like Latinos United for Change. We felt like it was where we belonged.”
Cory added that she took two entrepreneurship courses at Penn State Berks and remembers that one of her professors encouraged her to start her own business.
Even though they are now entrepreneurs, both sisters continue to work full time – Cory as an accounting and financial analyst for Santander Bank and Nicol as a marketing manager for SEI Investments in Oaks, Pa. – juggling career, marriage and caring for young children with starting a company.
They say next they plan to continue to launch new products and empower women to embrace their natural beauty through clean hair care.
For more information, visit their website.