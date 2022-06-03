BIRDSBORO, Pa. – The Daniel Boone Unified Track and Field team is the only one of its kind in Berks County.
"It's everybody and anyone who wants to be part of a team who might not be able to usually, all together at once," said team captain Hannah Huddleson.
The squad is made up of students both with and without intellectual disabilities.
"Our entire school community rallies around these athletes," said Coach Traci Huddleson.
The team recently competed in state championship meets at Shippensburg, and now two of the athletes, Hannah Huddleson and Meghan Duffy, are heading to Orlando, Florida, for the Special Olympics USA Games.
"I'm so excited to represent my state and my school in Florida," Hannah Huddleson said.
"It's cool that I get to do this," said team member Meghan Duffy. "It's very cool."
Huddleson and Duffy will represent Pennsylvania at the games and take part in the youth leadership experience.
"They'll get to learn other leadership skills and other best practices to be able to hopefully come back and be able to help others advocate for these programs in their school community," Traci Huddleson said.
The goal is to give the students the tools to promote the Unified Sports league, so other schools around the county can have the same experience as Daniel Boone — one of unity and inclusion.
"When I joined the team, I fell in love with the message," team member Wil Gaskins said, "but then I made such strong connections with the people that it really made me want to stay."
"It's been a great time so far and it makes me happy. It makes me smile," Duffy said. "I love my coach so much."