Two people are dead and a home is damaged following a car crash in Richmond Township, Berks County.

It happened in the 1600 block of Moselem Spring Road around 8 p.m. Friday.

Police say the car's two occupants were found dead at the scene after their car hit a parked car and utility pole before crashing into a home.

While the residents were uninjured, the home sustained "moderate to heavy" damage and will need to be inspected before they can return.