BERN TWP., Pa. | On the side of a main road, where glass and tree splinters are scattered, two people's lives ended after a brief pursuit with police.
State Police investigators say Bern Township police officers were on patrol in their car on Thursday morning, sitting on County Welfare Road, when they came upon a car at the intersection with Palisades Drive.
"It's 2 o'clock in the morning, they turn around to go to get behind the car and the car then turned right out County Welfare Road and took off," stated Trooper David Beohm.
The Bern Township cops say they attempted to catch up to the dark sedan, but the brief getaway attempt would end near the entrance of Berks Career and Technology Center.
"By the time they got up to getting closer, the car crashed," said Beohm.
Police say they got out to render aid, but the front and rear passengers of the car were pronounced dead at the scene.
"I would say it was a high speed crash based on some of the pictures I saw of the car," Beohm noted.
The driver, who survived, was taken to Reading Hospital and their condition is unknown.
County Welfare Road was shut down for hours as State Troopers investigated.