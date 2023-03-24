WEST READING, Pa. – Two people were killed and nine are unaccounted for after an explosion and fire at R.M. Palmer Company in West Reading, officials reported Friday night.

The explosion happened around 4:57 p.m. Friday at the company's chocolate factory on South Second Avenue.

+7 PHOTOS: West Reading chocolate factory explosion Thick smoke filled the air and debris covered the streets after an explosion at the R.M. Palmer Company in West Reading.

PEMA says a gas leak was potentially the cause of the explosion, but that has not yet been confirmed.

Met-Ed secured electric, and rail traffic was stopped following the explosion, PEMA said.

In addition to the fatalities and individuals who have not been accounted for, six people were transported to medical facilities, PEMA reported.

Wayne Holden, chief of the West Reading Police Department, said in a press conference that he could not confirm the total number of injuries, and the identities of those who died will not be released at this time.

Holden said the explosion destroyed "Building 2" at 55 S. Second Ave. and damaged "Building 1" at 77 S. Second Ave. The impact of the explosion was so forceful that it moved the building, which also houses a church and apartments, 4 feet forward. Borough Manager Dean Murray said residents have been displaced from those apartments.

While Holden says there is no danger, residents are asked to avoid the area as rescue efforts are underway. West Reading Mayor Samantha Kaag said no evacuations were made.

A command center has been set up to allow local and state agencies to coordinate their efforts as the investigation continues.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration was expected to visit the scene Friday night.

About R.M. Palmer Company

According to its website, R.M. Palmer Company has been crafting seasonal chocolate novelties — including an array of Easter bunnies and other treats — since 1948.

Its website says 850 employees work at the West Reading headquarters. It is not yet known how many employees were at the facility at the time of the explosion.