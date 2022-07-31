Church Street Reading

A shooting-related death occurred in the 1200 block of Church Street.

 Mike Kaneff | 69 News

READING, Pa. – Two shooting-related deaths occurred in Reading early Sunday morning.

Spring Garden Street

Spring Garden Street Reading

A shooting on Spring Garden Street is one of two in Reading that were fatal early Sunday morning.

The Reading Police Department said officers responded to the 400 block of Spring Garden Street at approximately 3 a.m. for a report of shots fired.

Upon arriving, officers found victim Edwin Rivera-Valentin, who died of injuries on the scene.

Church Street

Less than an hour later, at around 3:50 a.m., officers responded to another report of a shooting approximately 2 miles away in the 1200 block of Church Street.

Officers arrived and located victim Quadell Spradley. Spradley was transported to the hospital, where he later died of his injuries.

Is there a connection?

Reading officials would not confirm if the two homicides are related, but they said they are investigating every angle.

There is no suspect information at this time for either incident, but the investigations are ongoing.

RPD says it believes there is no risk to public safety at this time.

Anyone with information relative to these incidents is asked to call Reading Police Department at 610-655-6116 or contact Crime Alert Berks at 877-373-9913.

Tags

COMING in August: A new way to comment - READ MORE
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate or offensive posts may be removed by the moderator. Posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language or memes are automatically removed, to the best of its ability, by a pre-programmed algorithm. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.

Recommended for you