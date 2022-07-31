READING, Pa. – Two shooting-related deaths occurred in Reading early Sunday morning.

Spring Garden Street

The Reading Police Department said officers responded to the 400 block of Spring Garden Street at approximately 3 a.m. for a report of shots fired.

Upon arriving, officers found victim Edwin Rivera-Valentin, who died of injuries on the scene.

Church Street

Less than an hour later, at around 3:50 a.m., officers responded to another report of a shooting approximately 2 miles away in the 1200 block of Church Street.

Officers arrived and located victim Quadell Spradley. Spradley was transported to the hospital, where he later died of his injuries.

Is there a connection?

Reading officials would not confirm if the two homicides are related, but they said they are investigating every angle.

There is no suspect information at this time for either incident, but the investigations are ongoing.

RPD says it believes there is no risk to public safety at this time.

Anyone with information relative to these incidents is asked to call Reading Police Department at 610-655-6116 or contact Crime Alert Berks at 877-373-9913.