READING, Pa. | Two more people have been found dead of suspected drug overdoses in Reading.
Reading Fire Department officials told 69 News the individuals were found in a residence on North Ninth Street between Court and Penn Streets.
They said no more information will be released at this time.
The recent deaths come after a busy weekend when officers in Reading responded to about 20 overdose calls, three of which were fatal.
Investigators said drugs found at scenes have contained cocaine, heroine and fentanyl.
A public safety alert posted Saturday warned the overdoses could be related to the drugs being mixed with fentanyl and that those who are using them might not know what they are ingesting.
Anyone with information related to these overdose incidents is asked to contact the Reading Police Department at 610-655-6116.