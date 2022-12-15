WYOMISSING, Pa. - Police remain on scene investigating a shooting that unfolded shortly after 8:30 a.m. at a medical complex in the 1000 block of Reed Avenue.

Wyomissing Police confirm a male and female were shot and the suspected shooter is dead from what appears to be a self-inflicted gunshot. Police believe this was a domestic dispute and say the shooter was known to them. The medical office where the shooting occurred recently held an active shooter training session.

The victims were transported to a local hospital but their conditions were not immediately available. The Berks County Coroner's Office arrived on scene around 10:30 a.m.

Police initially responded to a report of a shooting at an address listed as the Berks Center for Digestive Health, a doctor's office.

Police blocked off the entrance to the area, and dozens of law enforcement officials swarmed the scene. Several ambulances were also present.

Authorities have not provided details on what led to the shooting but say there's no threat to the public at this time.

