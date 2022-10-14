2:03 DRONE VIDEO: I-78 Accident I-78 Eastbound and Westbound were closed in Greenwich Township due to a major motor vehicle accident in the Westbound lanes.

GREENWICH TWP., Pa. -- I-78 eastbound and westbound were closed in Greenwich Township, Berks County due to a major crash in the westbound lanes.

Six tractor trailers were involved in the crash, as well as a sedan and a pickup truck hauling a horse trailer.

Two injuries have been reported, one minor and the other moderate. Both people are expected to survive.

The horses were not injured.

The eastbound and westbound lanes have since reopened.