BETHEL TWP., Pa. - A serious crash shut down part of a busy road in Berks County during the Monday morning commute.

Three SUVs were involved in the wreck around 4:45 a.m. on Lancaster Avenue, also known as Route 501, near Martha Drive, said Bethel Township police.

Fire crews had to rescue at least one person trapped in a vehicle.

One of the drivers suffered severe injuries, while another was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, police said.

The road was closed for a few hours while police investigated and cleaned up the scene.