READING, Pa. - Police are looking for the man who shot two other young men in downtown Reading on Sunday.

A 28-year-old and 22-year-old were standing at Eighth and Penn streets around 8:30 p.m. when a third, unidentified man comes up and shoots them after a brief exchange, police said in a news release.

Officers arrived to find one victim with several gunshot wounds to his body. He was rushed to the hospital, police said.

The second victim took off on his bike, and was found in an alley a few blocks away. Police took him to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the hip, officials said.

Both victims are in stable condition as of midday Monday.

Police said there is no danger to the public, but anyone with information should call them at 610-655-6116, or contact Crime Alert Berks County.