READING, Pa. - Two young men were seriously injured in a shooting in Reading late Sunday night.

Gunfire rang out around 11:30 p.m. in the area of N. 13th and Green streets, according to a statement from city police.

Authorities found a 22-year-old man and a 15-year-old boy with gunshot wounds.

They were rushed to the hospital in serious condition, police said.

Investigators said they do not have any suspect information, and they did not comment on what may have led to the shooting.

It's the third shooting involving young people in Berks County over the weekend.

Two juveniles were shot and injured while walking in Douglass Township late Saturday night, near Boyertown.

A 2023 Wilson High School graduate, 18-year-old Chris Marc Nicholas, was killed in a shooting in Reading around 12:30 a.m. Saturday.