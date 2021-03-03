LONGSWAMP TWP., Pa. - Two young adults are dead after a crash in Berks County late Tuesday night.
Two cars crashed head-on just after 10:30 p.m. on State Street, near Tower Road, in Longswamp Township, according to state police with the Reading barracks.
One of the cars hit a patch of ice, sending it into the oncoming lane, police said. After the initial impact, one of the cars ended up on the shoulder and the other went into a nearby yard.
The drivers of both vehicles died at the scene, authorities said.
State police identified them as Makenzie Ward, 22, and McKaide Fenstermacher, 24, both of Barto.
Neither driver was wearing a seatbelt, state police said.
The investigation is ongoing.