GREENWICH TWP., Pa. - Some details of a proposed bridge project on I-78 are taking a toll on a pair of Berks County state senators.
Both Republican State Sen. David Argall and Democratic State Sen. Judy Schwank wish PennDOT had lawmakers more involved before moving ahead with the study.
"Absolutely we should be (involved). We need to find a solution to fix our infrastructure," Schwank said.
PennDOT did not immediately return our request for comment.
PennDOT's proposing to replace the bridge on I-78 in Greenwich Township that runs above the Maiden Creek and Route 143, and in the process establish a bridge toll to help pay for the $40-$50 million project.
The bridge has stood since 1955 and was last rehabbed in 1985.
Sen. Argall says his constituents won't want to fork over more money to PennDOT.
"Everyone is in favor of better roads and bridges, understand that. But they're really concerned about paying a toll every time they go over a bridge," Argall said.
Sen. Schwank says she doesn't know if tolling is the answer. She says the state should look at other options.
"And one of them that everybody points to is the issue of communities that are relying on state police to start paying for state police or the services, or their own police departments for public safety rather than taking that out of the funds that we allocate for road improvements," Schwank said.
PennDOT says the study will be complete in the spring.