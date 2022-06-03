NORRISTOWN, Pa. - Montgomery County authorities seized nearly $100,000 of merchandise in a massive retail theft bust.
Officials say Joseph Payea and Penelope McClain led an organized retail theft organization that hit stores in Berks, Lehigh, and Montgomery counties.
Officials say Payea posted lists of items they wanted on social media to a group of people suffering from addiction. They say the two would then buy the stuff from the thieves and resell it below market value.
Authorities say the items were stolen primarily from Lowe's and Home Depot stores.
Among the items authorities seized were approximately 50 chainsaws and 67 spools of electrical wire, according to a news release from the county DA's office.
Officials say they also seized nearly $90,000 of cash when they arrested Payea and McClain.
Both are facing multiple charges, including conspiracy and organized retail theft.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 15.