Many areas in Berks County remain in a quarantine phase for the spotted lanternfly.
The invasive pests are expected to return next month. Two members of Congress - Democrat Chrissy Houlahan, who serves part of Berks County, and Republican Brian Patrick, who serves part of Montgomery County - are sounding the alarm.
"Invasive species don't care if you're a Republican or a Democrat. Basically what this is is an effort here in Washington D.C. to request additional funding to combat the spotted lanternfly," Houlahan said.
The costs to agriculture, including the wine and hops industries, are significant. One local hop farmer in Berks tells me the harvesting phase takes place when lanternflies aren't fully formed, but that they still cause issues, especially for vineyards.
"It is estimated that in Pennsylvania alone it costs us several hundred million dollars a year and nearly 3,000 jobs as well are compromised due to this invasive species," Houlahan said.
With the weather warming up, Houlahan is calling on the secretary of agriculture and others to send more money for farmers who are struggling. The bug was first found in in Berks County in 2014, and it's since spread to other states.
"My colleagues from the other side of the aisle conversations are with our colleagues from other states who may also have significant agriculture industries to be the warning sign that they need to be paying attention to this and funding this," Houlahan said.
Houlahan says there are challenges drawing focus to other pressing issues like the lanternfly, as society still struggles to fight a global pandemic, but she believes this issue needs continued attention too.
"We are asking for tens of millions of dollars to combat something that annually costs us hundreds of millions of dollars just in this state alone," Houlahan said.