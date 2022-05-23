READING, Pa. – In the wake of the sudden removal of Ernest Schlegel from the Reading Redevelopment Authority, two additional members of the board have resigned.
Reading City Council voted Monday night to accept the resignations of Wellington Santana, who served as vice chairman, and Thomas Caltagirone, who served as secretary and treasurer.
Council Solicitor Michael Gombar said the city received the resignation letters earlier in the day, and the action to accept them had to be added to the agenda at the start of the meeting.
Council voted in a special session on Thursday to remove Schlegel — who served as chairman of the authority — for reportedly using a racially offensive term with a member of the city administration earlier in the month.
Schlegel apologized at the special meeting and said he did not realize that what he said was racially offensive.
With the resignations, only one member, Goslyn Fleming, remains on the five-member panel.
Nate Rivera resigned from the authority in March.
The authority had been scheduled to meet shortly after the special council meeting on Thursday, but the meeting was canceled due to lack of a quorum.
Council did not comment on the resignations and did not discuss what the next step will be for the redevelopment authority.