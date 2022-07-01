READING, Pa. - The Berks County District Attorney is announcing the conviction by a jury for Joewel Keita and Devon Starr.
The DA posted on Twitter saying Keita and Starr were convicted of 1st degree murder and related charges connected to the fatal shooting of Albert Pena-Pena in Reading.
Officials say on August 18, 2020, Keita and Starr fatally shot Pena-Pena in the 1200 block of Church Street. A second person was also wounded.
Keita, 28, was arrested a few days after the homicide. Starr, 21, was arrested two months later.
In March 2021, Keita was also charged with attacking two corrections officers in Lehigh County with a shank.