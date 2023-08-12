RICHMOND TWP., Pa. — Police are revealing more information about Friday night's fatal crash in Richmond Township, Berks County.

Fleetwood police said two men — the 23-year-old driver and a 20-year-old passenger — and a pet dog and were killed in the crash on Moselem Springs Road (Route 662) around 8 p.m. Friday.

Berks County coroner George Holmes identified the driver as Jordan T. Barr of Maxatawny Township, and the passenger as Javan L. Forster of Schuylkill Haven.

Fleetwood police said Barr was driving north on Route 662 toward the intersection with Forge Hill Road when he lost control of his vehicle for unknown reasons.

The vehicle — believed to be a pickup truck — went off the road, hitting a utility pole and the residence at 1689 Moselem Springs Road. Barr, Forster and the dog were pronounced dead at the scene.

Residents were not injured by the vehicle impacting their house, but the house sustained "moderate to major" damage. The residents will have to vacate until it can be inspected for structural integrity, police said.