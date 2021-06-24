READING, Pa. | Reading police have announced the arrest of two men in the Reading area, who they suspect is tied to drug dealing and cocaine trafficking.
In April of 2021, the Berks County District Attorney’s Drug Task Force says they initiated a drug trafficking investigation in the 200 block of 6th Street, Reading, Berks County, Pennsylvania.
Detectives allege that Kevin L. Stuckey, who reportedly lives N. 5th Street, made cocaine transactions with customers in and around the 900 block of N. 5th Street.
They have also alleged that Nicholas M. Padron, also of Reading, made cocaine transactions with customers around the 1000 block of N. 10th Street.
During the months of May & June 2021, undercover officers claim they made several purchases of cocaine from Stuckey and Padron, separately.
On Wednesday, June 23rd, detectives obtained search warrants for Stuckey's and Padron's apartment.
Police reported that they used their warrant the next day on each alleged dealer, arresting Stuckey and Padron in their apartments without incident.
The warrant reportedly found several notable items in the search in Stuckey's home, such as miscellaneous documents, a cell phone, packaging materials, cutting agents and drug paraphernalia, as well as weapons and cash.
Padron was reportedly found with bags filled with suspected cocaine and suspected marijuana, packing materials, scales, grinders, and miscellaneous weapons and ammo.
On Thursday, June 24, 2021, Stuckey and Padron were transported to the Berks County Sheriff’s Department Central Processing Center, where police say they are awaiting the preliminary arraignment by the on-duty Magisterial District Judge.