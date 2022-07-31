Spring Garden Street Reading

A shooting on Spring Garden Street is one of two in Reading that were fatal early Sunday morning.

 Mike Kaneff | 69 News

READING, Pa. — Two men were killed in separate shootings that happened less than an hour apart early Sunday morning in Reading.

Spring Garden Street

RPD officers responded at approximately 3 a.m. to the 400 block of Spring Garden Street for a report of shots fired.

They said they arrived to find Edwin Rivera-Valentin dead of his injuries.

Church Street

Church Street Reading

A shooting-related death occurred in the 1200 block of Church Street.

Less than an hour later, at around 3:50 a.m., officers responded to another report of a shooting approximately 2 miles away, in the 1200 block of Church Street.

Quadell Spradley was rushed to Reading Hospital, where he later died of his injuries, according to the police.

Is there a connection?

Investigators would not confirm if the two homicides are related, but they said they are investigating every angle.

No arrests have been made.

The RPD said it believes there is no risk to public safety at this time.

Anyone with information relative to these incidents is asked to call the Reading Police Department at 610-655-6116 or contact Crime Alert Berks County at 877-373-9913.

