READING, Pa. - A shooting occurred in the 300 block of Penn Street at approximately 1:15 a.m. on Sunday.

According to the police, two male victims were hit by bullets.

The 29-year-old fell out of the vehicle after being shot and was located in the 400 block of Penn Street. He had an injury to his head and a gunshot wound in his right arm.

The 32-year-old had a vehicle accident at 5th and Penn Streets. He was located with a gunshot wound to the head.

Both victims are alive and are being treated at the hospital.

