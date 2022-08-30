READING, Pa. — Two men convicted of first-degree murder for a deadly shooting in Reading two years ago will spend the rest of their lives behind bars.

Joewel Keita was sentenced Tuesday to life in prison for his murder conviction followed by 20-40 years behind bars for attempted murder.

Devon Starr received a sentence of life in prison for murder along with a concurrent sentence of 20-40 years for attempted murder.

A jury found the two men guilty last month for their roles in the fatal shooting of Albert Pena-Pena, 26, in the 1200 block of Church Street in August 2020. Another person was wounded by the gunfire.