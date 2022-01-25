READING, Pa. – Two more suspects are behind bars, and a third is on authorities' radar, following what investigators call "Operation SmackDown" — an effort to dismantle a drug trafficking operation in Berks County.
"So, we are confident that we have now stamped out probably the largest supplier of heroin to this community," said Berks County District Attorney John Adams.
Twenty-three people are facing charges stemming from overdoses that sickened more than 100 people and left three people dead in one weekend last September in Berks County.
"So, we really had an incredible team that worked together and fortunately during our investigation we identified the source," said Adams.
Investigators arrested 28-year-old Nelfi Castro-Gonzalez in the Bronx and 48-year-old Roberto Mendez-Rodriguez in Reading. Robert Melendez-Jimenez remains at large.
Authorities said they seized large quantities of drugs, packaging material, drug paraphernalia and money on Friday from several locations identified as "heroin mills."
According to investigators, three of them were in the Bronx and one in Reading on Franklin Street.
Adams said wiretapping led them to these locations.
"We are certain that this source of supply has been supplying heroin to multiple dealers for well over a year and probably much longer," he said.
Adams said the suspects tried covering their tracks by changing the color of the drugs' packaging to green from blue, which linked them to the bad batch.
"Through the diligent work of detectives from my office, this whole organization has now been put to rest with the exception of one supplier," Adams said.
Investigators say Castro-Gonzalez is being held in New York and will be extradited to Pennsylvania.