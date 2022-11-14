READING, Pa. – Reading City Council voted Monday night to accept the resignations of Robert Conklin and Lee Olsen from the Reading Planning Commission.

Both resignations were requested by the city solicitor to have the city come into compliance with the Pennsylvania Municipal Planning Code because neither Conklin nor Olsen are residents of the city.

The topic was on the table for the past couple of months, as there had been agenda items to reappoint them as commission members because their terms had expired.

It had then come to the attention of the city solicitor and to City Council that it had been previously overlooked that Conklin and Olsen were not city residents.

Councilwoman Marcia Goodman-Hinnershitz said she believes it would be good if council could in some way recognize for their service people leaving boards, authorities and commissions.

"Especially for people who would probably still be wanting to share, but because of legal requirements, cannot continue to do so," she said.

Council then passed resolutions to appoint Frank Denbowski and Daniel DeCarlo to fill the vacancies on the commission.

Denbowski most recently served the city as the mayor's chief of staff, and DeCarlo is a city business owner.

Goodman-Hinnershitz said that residency for the new planning commission members was vetted correctly.