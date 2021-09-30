ROBESONIA, Pa. – Two people are facing charges following a month-long investigation into an Aug. 26 incident on Penn Avenue in Robesonia that left 67-year-old Robert Lynn Hatt and his dog, Scout, dead.
According to investigators, three vehicles struck Hatt after he tripped and fell in a crosswalk. None of them stopped at the scene.
"Very tragic, very tragic," said Berks County District Attorney John Adams about the incident.
Police say the first driver, 55-year-old Todd Frey from York County, faces several charges.
Authorities said he was driving 40 mph on a 35-mph road in a box truck for work when he struck Hatt and his dog.
"Mr. Frey told investigators that he saw some debris in the roadway and steered to avoid it, but denied striking anyone," said Chief Leon Grim with South Heidelberg Township Police.
Soon after, police say a second driver hit Hatt.
"The driver did not stop or render aid and was charged with Pennsylvania statute of duty to give information and render aid," Grim said.
According to investigators, the rear axle of a tanker truck hit Hatt but that driver is not facing charges.
"It should be noted the tanker was carrying a load estimated to be 96,000 pounds, which would make it difficult for the driver in the cab to realize he made contact with the victim," Grim explained.
Adams applauded the community's support with the investigation.
"This community did what every community in our county needs to do and provide information to police," Adams said, "so that we can solve the crimes that occur."
Robesonia Mayor Randall Gartner mourned the loss of Hatt, with whom he shares nieces.
He says the community has raised around $12,000 to help with funeral expenses.
"I guess I'll never understand why bad things happen to good people," Gartner said.