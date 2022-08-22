BETHEL TWP., Pa. — A serious crash shut down part of a busy road in Berks County during the Monday morning commute.

Three SUVs were involved in the wreck around 4:45 a.m. on Route 501, also known as Lancaster Avenue, near Martha Drive, according to the Bethel Township police.

Fire crews had to rescue at least one person trapped in a vehicle.

One of the drivers suffered severe injuries, another was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, police said.

The road was closed for a few hours while the police investigated the crash and crews cleaned up the scene.